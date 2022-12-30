ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Work on a $4.7 million safety improvement project to resurface U.S. 29, from south of State Road 4 to the Alabama state line in Century, is set to begin on Jan. 3, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

According to FDOT, the project also includes:

Reconstructing a 700-foot segment of U.S. 29, from north of Henry Street to Cottage Street

Improving curb ramp and sidewalks to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements

Upgrading traffic signals, drainage structures and pavement markings

FDOT said during construction, drivers may encounter temporary traffic shifts and daytime and nighttime intermittent lane closures.

The project is estimated for completion in late 2024, according to FDOT.