ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Connecticut man was charged with obscene communication and cruelty towards a child after allegedly trying to solicit a Pensacola 13-year-old, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Lloyd Ficarra, 27, was charged with cruelty toward a child and obscene communication On Jan. 4.

On March 11, 2022, deputies responded to a home in Escambia County in reference to a sex offense. Deputies said they spoke with a witness who said she discovered the victim “utilizing the Snapchat application to send inappropriate images to older men, in exchange for Amazon packages and money on Cash App.”

Deputies said a forensic interview was conducted at Gulf Coast Kids House on March 23, 2022, but the interview is heavily redacted.

According to the arrest report, deputies searched the Snapchat account, which revealed the victim was in communication with Snapchat user “rfizzle95,” on Feb. 18, 2022. In the conversation, Ficarra sends multiple messages trying to get images from the victim and confirming her age of 13 years old.

On April 20, 2022, deputies subpoenaed Snap, Inc., for IP logs and subscriber information for Snapchat user “rfizzle95.” On May 9, 2022, Snap Inc., provided an email address for the account, robficarra29@gmail.com. Deputies sent a second subpoena to Google, LLC, and they responded on Aug. 22, 2022, with IP logs of the user. Based on IP connection logs, deputies said a third subpoena was sent to CSC Holdings to determine a physical address. On Sept. 21, 2022, CSC Holding provided the address, which was leased to Stephanie Ficarra, in Fairfield, Conn.

On Nov. 15, special agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, New Haven Division, attempted to locate Ficarra at his residence in Connecticut, according to the arrest report. Upon arrival, the agents said a woman, who is believed to be Ficarra’s mother answered the door and was “uncooperative.” Agents said she would not identify Ficarra’s whereabouts. According to one of the agents, he identified himself at the doorstep and asked to speak with Ficarra, at which time she yelled, “Do you think I’m gonna give up my son?!” Agents said she refused to confirm if Ficarra lives at the residence and would not provide any details on how the agents would speak with him.

Approximately two hours later, according to the arrest report, Ficarra’s lawyer called the FBI New Haven OPS Center and told agents his client was “asserting his right to not speak to law enforcement.” The lawyer confirmed Ficarra does live at the address in Fairfield, Conn., according to the arrest report.

“Based on the IP logs returning to the physical address of Robert Ficarra, Snapchat user ‘rfizzle95’ was determined to be Robert Ficarra, which is the individual that utilized a computer internet service to solicit a Pensacola minor to produce child sexual abuse material,” deputies said in the arrest report.

Ficarra was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $40,000 bond.