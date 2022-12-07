WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRG) — Yesterday, U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz (FL-01) introduced the “Saudi Arabia December 6, 2019, Anti-Terror and Accountability Act.”

Three years ago, Tuesday, a terrorist shot and killed three U.S. Navy sailors at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola in Florida’s First Congressional District.

“The terrorist was a combatant participating in a Pentagon-sponsored training program, which granted him access to NAS Pensacola,” Gaetz said in a release. “This bill will hold the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia accountable for aiding and abetting terrorist attacks within the United States while financially supporting the victims of the NAS Pensacola Terrorist Attack.”

The bill includes the following provisions:

Ends support to the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen

Halts any military officer exchange programs with Saudi Arabia

Authorizes that the victims of the NAS Pensacola terrorist attack may seek damages from the Saudi Arabian government through 34 USC 20144: Justice for United States Victims of State-Sponsored Terrorism Fund

Withdraws $1 Billion from U.S. military aid to Ukraine and deposits the same amount to the Justice for United States Victims of State-Sponsored Terrorism Fund

Makes available any unused funds to all victims of state-sponsored terror including September 11th victims

Full text for the “Saudi Arabia December 6, 2019, Anti-Terror and Accountability Act” can be found here.

This is the 15th bill filed by Gaetz in his current term in Congress, all of which have not advanced to a vote in the House.