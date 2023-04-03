PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The future is still uncertain for a failing middle school after school board members raised concerns about some requirements for it to become a charter school.

After years of failing grades, the State of Florida is giving the Escambia County school board two options: close Warrington Middle School or let it become a charter school.

Charter Schools USA on Monday came forward with some non-negotiable requirements that school board members don’t agree with.

“I have grave concern,” School Board Chairman Paul Fesko said. “Grave concern.”

Charter Schools USA would have control of the facility but they would only pay $1 per year in the lease.

“I have real heartburn with the dollar a year because they’re a for-profit organization,” Board Member Patty Hightower said.

It would start off as 6th through 8th grades but by the fifth year, it would be K-12 which was not in the original plan.

“It’s ludicrous, okay, the K-12 model, to have that come in at the last minute is just..for me, it’s a non-negotiable,” Fetsko said.

Superintendent Dr. Tim Smith recommended moving forward with the charter school and not letting it close.

“To me, that’s something we need to avoid,” Dr. Smith said. “I think that…to have an outright closure is not the best option.”

If it closes, current students will be able to attend Bailey Middle School and Workman Middle School.

Dr. Smith will continue conversations with the Florida Department of Education about options moving forward which could include letting it close then re-opening it as a magnet school under a new name.

Below are the five requirements Charter Schools USA told the Escambia County school board are non-negotiable if they take over Warrington Middle School and make it a charter school.