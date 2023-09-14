PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Fierce competition underway at the Vickrey Resource Center in Pensacola. It’s The Pensacola Senior games!

“It’s all in fun, but it does get the competitive juices flowing,” Patricia Addison, a participant, said.

Seniors age 50 and older can choose from the 22 games to participate in. Games include bowling, softball and one of the most popular, pickleball.

“You name it; we got it,” City of Pensacola Parks and Recreation Department Athletic Superintendent Cheryl Fox said. “Come out, it’s a lot of fun.”

The games bring a competitive yet fun way for seniors to stay active.

“When I started playing pickleball I actually lost 25 pounds and I’m 73 years old,” said Paul Brousseau, who attended Thursday’s pickleball event. “So you get active, you keep active and keep the weight off.”

Fox emphasized the importance of living an active lifestyle.

“Being active is just, that’s my number one thing: Keep it moving,” Fox said. “I tell my mom and dad all the time, ‘Keep it moving.’ Same thing for the seniors, keep it moving. As long as you’re moving, everything’s gonna work out.”

Participants can even take the competition to the next level with the opportunity to qualify for state and national senior games.

It’s not too late to join the action. The Pensacola senior games run until the Sept. 22. You can register on site the day of the event. Registration is $10, which includes a t-shirt, and every additional event is $1.

“If you’re new to town and you want to meet people, or if you’re not new to town, and you want to meet people and have an active lifestyle, come to the senior games. It’s a great place to start,” Addison said.

The full list of events for the Pensacola Senior Games can be found here.