PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Floridians received a wake-up call Thursday that was much earlier than most people would like.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management sent out a loud emergency alert as they tested the system. Here on the panhandle, it went out at 3:45 a.m.

The state agency has apologized saying the alert was supposed to be on TV and not disturb anyone sleeping.

Escambia County Commissioner Robert Bender said he hopes no one will disable the alerts after this mistake.

“They do relay important information and that’s the point of them is to get information to a wide number of people in a very timely manner that can benefit you so I know it was an inconvenience,” Bender said. “I think they learned from their mistakes already so I hope you stay engaged with that system.”

The Florida Division of Emergency Management says they’re taking action to ensure this will not happen again and that only true emergencies will be sent out as alerts in the middle of the night.