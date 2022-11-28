PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Escambia County commissioners are moving forward with plans to bring high speed internet to the northern half of the county.

Commissioners voted Monday afternoon to negotiate a memorandum of understanding with Escambia River Electric Cooperative.

This public-private partnership will bring broadband access to more than 4,000 homes and businesses that are not served or underserved. This will mean about 700 miles of fiber in areas mostly north of Cantonment.

The county plans to use $6 million from the American Rescue Plan.

“I’ve had dozens of citizens that say they’ve been quoted $40,000 and $50,000 to run internet to their house…for one house,” said Commissioner Steven Barry. “Now I have the opportunity to make that service available to them.”

This would be the first phase of a $24 million project. They expect this phase to be finished within the next two years.