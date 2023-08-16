PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola shelter expected to close in two weeks will remain open after Escambia County commissioners voted Wednesday to provide more funding.

This week, women and children staying at REAP Lodges were told the transitional shelter is running out of money and would close on Sept. 1.

“I don’t want to see women and children turned out on the street,” Commissioner Jeff Bergosh said.

Bergosh brought it up for discussion at Wednesday’s regular meeting.

“These women have been beat up and they have suffered a lot in life and they just want to get back on their feet,” Jennifer Grant told commissioners.

Right now, the shelter houses 26 women and 11 children.

“If this place closes we’re going to be out in the heat with nowhere to go,” Heather Mahon said.

Commissioners had questions for REAP Executive Director Vince Whibbs but he was out of town. He sent Director of Operations Richard Lynch to request more funding.

“Is there some specific request that you were going to bring today?” Bergosh said.

“My request would be for…well [Vince] wanted me to request funding…$200,000,” Lynch said.

“Yeah, I don’t think that’s going to happen,” Bergosh said.

Commissioners were disappointed they weren’t notified sooner but they voted to give $15,000 to keep the shelter open for the next two months. During that time, they want to meet with the organization and community leaders to discuss a new plan so this doesn’t happen again.

“We should have a plan,” Commission Chairman Lumon May said. “I mean these ladies deserve transition. They deserve to know exactly where their workforce is. How we’re moving them out of there. I mean it’s called temporary housing.”