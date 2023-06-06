PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Are you a fan of Matt Rife? If so, get excited! The famous comedian will be making his way to the Gulf Coast in October.

Matt Rife announced his upcoming shows in a TikTok video Monday with famous couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. One of those upcoming shows is scheduled for Oct. 8, 2023, at the Saenger Theatre in Pensacola.

Tickets to his Pensacola show will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased by going to his official website or Ticketmaster the day of.

The “Problemattic World Tour” will have a total of 104 shows all across the world.