MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re tracking wintry weather moving in Monday night and Tuesday morning, which is expected to produce light freezing rain or freezing drizzle.

Here we are keeping track of school schedule changes in response to the weather forecast. We will update this list as we learn more. (Check back for updates!)

Escambia County, Fla. Public Schools

All Escambia County Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday. All extra-curricular activities on Tuesday were canceled.

We will update this article as more schools decide on closures and cancellations.