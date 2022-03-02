PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Coast Guard confirmed they have suspended the search for a missing 63-year-old man near Fort Pickens on Tuesday, March 1, 6:38 p.m.

The Coast Guard says crews searched more than 1,426 square nautical miles for a combined search time of nearly 29.5 hours. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a call around 11 a.m. Monday morning reported a vessel with the throttle engaged and the kill switch missing with no one on board.

The vessel was found near Fort Pickens Fishing Pier. The watchstanders directed the launch of rescue crews to begin searching.

Involved in the search were: