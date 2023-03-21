PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The United States Coast Guard is part of a search effort to help locate a missing boater near Naval Air Station Pensacola, according to a release from USCG.

The boater missing is described as a 29-year-old white man with black hair. He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and jeans. The USCG release said Coast Guard Station Pensacola, Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans, Naval Air Station Pensacola and the Pensacola Fire Department are involved in the search.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office are also searching in the area for the missing boater, according to a second release from FWC.

According to the FWC release, a boat overturned and the two men who were in the boat fell into the water. One of the men was able to swim to shore, however, the other man is still missing. The man who swam to shore was taken to a local hospital for treatment.