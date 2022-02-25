PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The United States Coast Guard announced the Cutter Diligence has returned to port in Pensacola after a 60-day counter-drug patrol in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

The 78-seaman crew partnered with three other Coast Guard cutters.

The Diligence interdicted three suspected drug-smuggling vessels resulting in 12 detainees and a seizure of more than 4,321 pounds of cocaine with a street value of $82 million.

The Department of Justice’s numerous agencies along with Homeland Security worked in an effort to combat transnational organized crime. The Coast Guard, Navy, Customs, and Border Protection, FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement play a large role in countering drug operations.

Diligence’s main priority as a cutter is to counter-drug operations, migrant interdiction, enforce federal fishery laws and search and rescue support.