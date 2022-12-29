PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The CEO and co-founder of “The Blake” assisted living and retirement community has been identified as the man killed Monday by a train in Pensacola.

Terry Glenn Barclay died Monday at 1 p.m. The crash happened on the tracks near Chimney Park on Scenic Highway.

Barclay leaves behind his wife, Jackie, and son, Blake. He lived in Pensacola and was the co-founder of “The Blake” which has 11 locations in five states including Pensacola, Biloxi and Panama City.

The company posted a statement to its Facebook pages:

“Glenn was a brilliant business leader and selfless mentor to the many people who were blessed to work with him. He believed there was a better way to care for seniors, and he worked tirelessly to provide each resident with world class care, exceptional service and compassion. Our team members, residents, and families deeply mourn his loss.”

Funeral services for Barclay will be Saturday, Dec. 31 at First Baptist Church on Palafox Street beginning at 11 a.m..