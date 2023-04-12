PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola is moving forward with plans to stop trucks from getting stuck under the Graffiti Bridge.

It’s been a problem for years at the railroad trestle on 17th Avenue and when a truck is stuck, it can cause traffic backup onto the Pensacola Bay Bridge.

There are already “low clearance” signs and flashing lights, but Mayor D.C. Reeves said he wants to see a structure that will stop trucks before they get to the bridge.

“Something with an arm and, in essence, chimes that would come down and warn drivers before they get, both northbound and southbound, before they get to the Graffiti Bridge so we’re taking our best shot,” Mayor Reeves said.

The city council is set to approve funding for design and construction at its meeting later this month. It’s estimated to cost about $140,000.