PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola is improving safety at a popular downtown parking garage.

The city is using revenue from parking fees to upgrade the Jefferson Street parking garage, according to Mayor D.C. Reeves.

So far, there are more lights inside and new lights on the outside of the garage. The city has finished pressure washing and adding more surveillance cameras in the garage.

Crews will soon add new landscaping, update interior painting and install an upgraded pay station.