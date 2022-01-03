City of Pensacola to reinstate daily hospitalization tracking dashboard amid rise of COVID-19

FILE – In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola has decided to reinstate its dashboard tracking daily hospitalizations between the three local hospital systems due to the rise in COVID-19 cases within the area.

The three hospital systems are Ascension Sacred Heart, Baptist and West Florida. The dashboard will be updated daily Monday through Friday and is available on their website. According to local healthcare leaders, they expect omicron to be more easily transmissible.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are at 104 between the three hospitals as of Monday, Jan. 3. Only a few hospitalizations have required patients to be on ventilators, said, city officials.

Healthcare leaders recommend everyone get vaccinated, self-isolate if you are sick and wash your hands often.

Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart will also be reopening its drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Tuesday, Jan. 4. The drive-thru will be open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and no pre-registration or appointment is needed.

