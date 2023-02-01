PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola announced it will launch an additional payment option designed to make paying for parking in city-owned public parking spaces quick and easy.

The city said in a release the PARKPensacola pay-by-text option gives drivers the option to pay for parking without downloading an app or creating an account.

A “soft” rollout of the new payment feature has already begun, according to the city, while signage, website and informational materials are being updated to reflect the pay-by-text option.

“This is a hassle-free option for anyone paying for parking,” City of Pensacola Parking Director Lissa Dees, who worked with the city’s mobility management company to bring text-to-pay to Pensacola, said. “While the PARKPensacola app and pay kiosks are still available, paying by text means you don’t have to put another app on your phone or create another account.”

The city said having a pay-by-text option also reduces foot traffic at parking kiosks and creates faster transactions.

How to Use Pay-By-Text

Park in any of the City of Pensacola’s public parking spaces, identified with teal blue “PARKPensacola” signs, or in the Jefferson Street Garage. Look for the Pay-By-Text sign or sticker displayed at your parking location. Text the number posted at your parking location zone. Click the secure link in the responding text you receive and follow the instructions. You’ll receive a confirmation text verifying that you’ve started a parking session.

Once users complete these steps, the city said information is sent to parking enforcement, who can verify the vehicle is in compliance. They said there is no need to create an account, download an app, or visit a kiosk.

More information can be found at cityofpensacola.com/parking.