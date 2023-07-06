PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Some taxi drivers in Pensacola are frustrated because they say the City of Pensacola isn’t issuing them licenses to pick up passengers from the Pensacola International Airport.

During the pandemic, the city suspended the service. Taxi drivers who go to the airport must have a licensing sticker on their car. This requirement doesn’t affect Uber or Lyft drivers.

Mayor D.C. Reeves gave an update in his weekly news conference. He said they’re working now to get the process back in place.

“What do we want at the end of the day?” Reeves said. “We want taxi cabs to be able to do business but we also need to make sure the proper channels are in place for background checks, for vehicles operating…at a certain standard.”

Before the pandemic, the police department issued the licenses but now the airport will handle it. Reeves said the city plans to have the problem fixed by August 1.