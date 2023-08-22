PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Curbside recycling will end Oct. 1 for City of Pensacola sanitation customers.

After Oct. 1, the city will continue to work to determine an effective recycling solution with ECUA, which may include opt-in curbside recycling services and/or a staffed drop-off recycling facility in partnership with ECUA.

The decision to end curbside recycling was the result of several factors including:

Recycling from City Sanitation customers averaged more than 50% contamination when delivered to ECUA’s recycling facility, resulting in the loads being rejected and taken to the landfill instead of being recycled as intended.

Due to rising costs associated with recycling, ECUA increased its drop-off rates for municipal customers including the City of Pensacola’s Sanitation Department. In order to continue mandatory curbside recycling service for all customers, the city would have needed to increase rates for all City Sanitation customers.

This change will allow the city to evaluate the effectiveness of recycling and determine the most viable solution. The city’s goal is to ensure that customers who want to recycle can have confidence that their efforts are as effective as possible.

Also beginning Oct. 1, garbage will be picked up twice a week instead of just once for city sanitation customers.