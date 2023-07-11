PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola is taking steps to reduce carbon emissions by fueling city vehicles with renewable natural gas.

The city has 87 vehicles, including garbage and recycling trucks, that until now were powered by compressed natural gas. Pensacola Energy has an agreement with BP to use renewable natural gas at no extra cost.

It’s produced from natural decomposition of organic material in landfills where the methane is captured and converted to pipeline-quality renewable natural gas.

“[We’re] re-capturing gas from a landfill that would be going to the atmosphere so therefore we’re kind of killing two birds with one stone,” Pensacola Energy Director Darryl Singleton said. “We’re not wasting methane from a landfill and we’re not producing any toxins out of the tailpipe.”

This is part of the city’s goal to use 30 percent renewable energy by 2030.