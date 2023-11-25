PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola will host a free workshop for local businesses on establishing themselves with local government.

It will be held on Monday, Dec. 4, from 5:30-7 p.m. at City Hall in the Hagler-Mason Conference Room. The address is 222 W. Main St.

WORKSHOP LOCATION:

At the workshop, officials will discuss registering a business, bidding and procurement procedures, presentation of products or services, and future business opportunities with local government agencies.

Representatives from the City of Pensacola, Escambia County, Escambia County School District, ECUA and Florida APEX Accelerator will give presentations at the workshop.

After the presentations, attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions and network.

Those interested can register with this link.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: Fire at McDonald’s in Fairhope