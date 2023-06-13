PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — By the end of the week, the City of Pensacola will submit an application for a $3.5 million grant to create a children’s resource center.

The money will be used to renovate the Lakeview Activity Center near Baptist Hospital.

“There’s a lot of children that are not receiving the immunizations that are required to keep them healthy,” said Dr. Joseph Klawitter, Director of Pediatrics at Community Health Northwest Florida. “They’re not getting well checks. They have chronic conditions that are not being followed up in a timely manner whether because of transportation or lack of primary care.”

The center would include a pediatric clinic operated by Community Health Northwest Florida in partnership with the Lakeview Center. Lakeview offers mental health and addiction services. In 2022, they served 24,000 people including 6,000 children.

“Many times it’s co-occurring things that happen in a home,” Lakeview Center CEO Allison Hill said. “Need for physical healthcare, access to daycare programs like the city offers that make it more difficult to engage in treatment..so the concept, the thought of having all these services co-located is very exciting and I feel an opportunity for us to partner in ways that bring services differently than we’ve seen in the past.”

Along with physical and mental health services, it would also be a community center serving children all over Escambia County.

The next step is for the grant application to go to the Escambia Children’s Trust for approval.