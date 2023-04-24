PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola has applied for $15 million in various grants to pay for a new “Center for Maritime Excellence” at the Port of Pensacola.

The city hopes the center will serve as the permanent base for the American Magic sailing team, potentially creating 150 high paying jobs.

“A lot of these jobs are in the design and engineering and research and development space. Along with some manufacturing and some high tech manufacturing,” said City of Pensacola Director of Economic Development and Neighborhood Services, Erica Grancagnolo.

American Magic has been training in Pensacola since 2018. The team is currently preparing for the 37th America’s Cup that will take place in Barcelona, Spain.

“This would open the door for Pensacola to hold future events such as sailing regattas and potentially even hosting a future America’s cup right here in Pensacola,” said Grancagnolo.

The grants would allow the city to finish and expand construction at the warehouse, as well as build a dock and boat ramp for the team.

“Unfortunately city residents have had this facility as their view as they on Bayfront Parkway each day,” said Grancagnolo. “I think should this funding request be granted, that we will see a beautiful new facility here that will really be worthy for our visitors, our tourists, and our residents in Pensacola to enjoy.”

The city hopes to hear a decision on the grant applications within the next month.