PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — City of Pensacola Sanitation customers will see twice weekly pickups go into effect on Oct. 1, the city announced Wednesday.

Current Monday customers will continue to have garbage and yard waste picked up on Mondays, but garbage will also be picked up on Thursdays.

Current Tuesday customers will continue to have garbage and yard waste picked up on Tuesdays, but garbage will also be picked up on Fridays.

Current Wednesday customers will have garbage picked up on Tuesdays, and they will have garbage and yard waste picked up on Fridays.

Current Thursday customers will continue to see their garbage and yard waste picked up on Thursdays, but they will also have their garbage picked up on Mondays.

City of Pensacola Sanitation customers will receive a postcard in the mail with their new collection schedule. Reminder that this only applies to the city’s sanitation customers, who are identified with a black garbage can.

Oct. 1 will also mark the city of Pensacola no longer using the ECUA’s facility, ending citywide curbside recycling for City of Pensacola Sanitation customers.

Instead, customers looking to recycle can still go to the recycling drop-off center on Summit Boulevard.