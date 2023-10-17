PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola announced the results of its downtown parking survey Tuesday.

The city received more than 5,000 responses.

The majority of residents who responded said their biggest concern about parking is the limited availability of spaces especially on weekend evenings. Other problems include the process and the cost but Mayor D.C. Reeves said the city is charging a lot less than similar size cities.

“Fifty cents an hour is grossly, grossly undercharging for parking in like size cities in the south,” Reeves said. “It’s not even close. Right now, we’re 30 minutes free and fifty cents an hour at every city parking space.”

The city council will meet on Monday, Oct. 23 for an agenda conference. Their parking consultant will present results of the survey and give recommendations to improve downtown parking.

Below is a summary of the survey results.

115 responses complained parking was too expensive or costly

85 complained of a high price

Almost 450 individuals asked for more free parking

72 people voiced their frustrations that parking was difficult

254 responses were negative feedback regarding the parking app

212 said that they were not familiar with the color of the signs or were confused by the various colored parking labels

4 individuals stated they had no clue about color signs due to their color blindness.

58 individuals stated more handicap parking would be helpful for them