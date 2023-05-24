PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Several phones lines and internet at City of Pensacola offices and facilities are experiencing outages as of Wednesday afternoon. The outages are affecting inbound and outbound calls, as well as city emails.

911 services are NOT impacted.

“The public’s patience is appreciated during this time, as the internet and email outages are impacting city staff’s ability to respond to email and web-based requests,” reads the release.

Full list of Pensacola phone lines currently down:

311

City Hall

City of Pensacola community centers

Code Enforcement

Housing

Pensacola Energy

Pensacola Fire Department Administration

Pensacola International Airport

Pensacola Police Department Administration

Public Works & Facilities

Sanitation

The City of Pensacola said they will send an additional notices once services are restored.