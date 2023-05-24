PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Several phones lines and internet at City of Pensacola offices and facilities are experiencing outages as of Wednesday afternoon. The outages are affecting inbound and outbound calls, as well as city emails.
911 services are NOT impacted.
“The public’s patience is appreciated during this time, as the internet and email outages are impacting city staff’s ability to respond to email and web-based requests,” reads the release.
Full list of Pensacola phone lines currently down:
- 311
- City Hall
- City of Pensacola community centers
- Code Enforcement
- Housing
- Pensacola Energy
- Pensacola Fire Department Administration
- Pensacola International Airport
- Pensacola Police Department Administration
- Public Works & Facilities
- Sanitation
The City of Pensacola said they will send an additional notices once services are restored.