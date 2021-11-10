City of Pensacola needs resident’s input for upcoming greenway

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Councilwoman Sherri Myers will host the Marketplace Drive Greenway Event Nov. 17 in Pensacola.

The event will discuss potential ideas for the upcoming greenway in Pensacola, according to a news release from the City of Pensacola.

The City of Pensacola will convert one of the city’s storm water ponds into a new greenway complete with sidewalks, benches and other amenities, according to the release.

If you have any ideas for the $230,000 project, you can voice them at the Marketplace Drive Greenway Event.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the pond on Marketplace Drive in Pensacola.