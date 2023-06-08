PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Motor Lodge could soon be home to those in need.

Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves is asking the city council to approve the $1 million purchase of the West Cervantes motel.

“Ultimately, we think this is a great step in the right direction in what we all know is a crisis, which is housing,” said Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves.

Reeves says the motel’s 30 units present a unique opportunity to the city and the ability to help multiple families in need all at once.

“Not necessarily one house at a time, or one building at a time, but 30 units at once that are already standing and need some refurbishment will help us get these things online even faster and start to take a dent into this big problem we’re dealing with,” said Reeves.

Mayor Reeves also hopes converting the motel will help curb some crime in the area. Reeves told WKRG News 5 that Pensacola Police have been called out to the motel more than 2,000 times in the last 10 years.

“I think if we can take something that has caused us problems before and not only get control of that, but then turn all the way into a positive of 30 units online for our citizens, our Pensacolians who are in need, I think it’s a double win,” said Reeves.

If approved, the city hopes to have possession of the property by the end of this year.