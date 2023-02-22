PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola is looking to bring back Amtrak rail service to Northwest Florida.

“We had a great call on Friday with about 30 people from all different sectors,” Mayor D.C. Reeves said. “From the company that owns the rail from basically Escambia Bay to Jacksonville to Amtrak to the Federal Rail Administration that administers this corridor ID grant.”

Cities across the country are competing for federal money to bring the rail service to their areas.

Mayor Reeves said the first step is to apply for a $500,000 grant from the Federal Railroad Administration. The deadline is March 23.

Reeves said he’s encouraged by his discussions so far.

“It really felt like we had the right people in the virtual room so to speak but we had the right people in place to make sure we’re really putting our best foot forward,” Reeves said.

Reeves said now is the time to look at bringing in rail service because of the number of grants available and the federal government’s desire to expand rail service.

“If we end up not doing it, we end up not doing it but we don’t want to look back and say what if,” Reeves said. “We don’t want to say man it would’ve been nice two years ago if we had seen if it was something that could work for us so we’re excited about the prospect of that and we’ll continue to see how it progresses.”