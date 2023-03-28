City of Pensacola hosting design contest for welcome sign near Pensacola Bay Bridge

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola is hosting a design contest for artists to create a “three-dimensional welcome structure” near the Pensacola Bay Bridge. You have until April 26 at 5 p.m. to submit your design to submissions@cityofpensacola.com.

An application packet is available, which includes requirements. Your submission must include a statement of interest, concept design, conceptual statement and material summary.

“The city is working in partnership with Dalrymple Sallis Architecture for the contest, with a goal of creating a design that will greet visitors to Pensacola for decades to come,” reads the release. “Funding for the project will be provided in part through a Joint Participation Agreement with the Florida Department of Transportation.”

City staff and citizens will review submissions and “select the best design using a scoring rubric.”

From April 3-7, you can email submissions@cityofpensacola.com for a Q&A period.