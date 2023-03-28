PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola is asking for the public’s input in naming its three newest street sweepers “kicking off a contest to see who can come up with the best, most creative names for these unsung heroes of Pensacola’s streets,” according to a release.

You must submit your best names ideas through an online form. The deadline for submissions is Friday, April 14 at 5 p.m..

Submissions will be reviewed by Mayor D.C. Reeves and city staffs. The top six names will be voted on by the public to determine the final three selections, according to the release.

Rules:

Keep it clean. No profanity

Limit one submission form per person

Be creative

In the submission, you will need to provide three name ideas and an email address.