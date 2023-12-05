PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola firefighters can expect more money in their paychecks after the local firefighters union reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year contract Tuesday afternoon.

Union leaders asked for a 24 percent wage increase over three years but the City of Pensacola said the most they could do is 21 percent. They agreed on a 12 percent increase in the first year, a seven percent increase in the second year and a two percent increase in the third year.

City officials say if the union ratifies the contract quickly and the city council approves it then the new pay rates could take effect at the end of December.

Starting pay for city firefighters has been $12 an hour which the union president said has made it difficult to recruit and retain firefighters.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: Tempers flare at Mobile City Council meeting amid police policy ordinance vote