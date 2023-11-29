PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Ground-penetrating radar, GPR, is being used to survey Miraflores Park in Pensacola.

The city said the survey revealed compelling evidence that the park, once known as Havana Square, was used as a burial ground. They said research indicated it was used predominantly for African American and/or Creole individuals.

“As of now, we’ve found evidence, multiple lines of evidence that suggest there are unmarked historic burials here,” City of Pensacola Historic Preservation Planner Adrianne Walker said.

Research of the land began after a Boy Scout troop discovered remains of two individuals in June 2021.

A field investigation revealed those remains had been there for more than 75 years.

Since the discovery, the city was awarded a $22,160 grant from the National Park Service to conduct a GPR survey of the land. The survey began this week.

“Unmarked burials have a very specific signature that you can see on a ground penetrating radar machine, and a lot of factors go into that,” Walker said. “We’re looking for the right depth of something, the depth of what we think a burial might be, but they have a very strong signature and we’re seeing that here.”

Once it’s completed, the city expects to have the results of the survey within 30 to 45 days.

“What happens next is how do we commemorate this. How do we honor what has taken place here,” Mayor D.C. Reeves said.

The city has also selected a community advisory group to assist with interpretation and commemoration of the park.

They will look to the group for input on the eventual reinterment of the two individuals who were found.

There’s no word yet on how many individuals may have been buried at the park.