City of Pensacola closing several waterfront areas to repair damage from Hurricane Sally

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola announced on Dec. 3 that the City will temporarily close some waterfront areas for maintenance.

Community Maritime Park and Sanders Beach piers and Boardwalks have closed for repairs, according to a Facebook post from the City of Pensacola.

Repairs for Community Maritime Park have already begun, while repairs for Sanders Beach will start Dec. 6 in Pensacola.

Construction for Sanders Beach is expected to be finished by April 1, 2022, and Community Maritime Park is expected to be finished by April 8, 2022.

The two waterfront areas are part of a bigger project to restore the areas damaged by Hurricane Sally back in 2020. These projects are funded by FEMA and may take longer to be completed than expected due to nationwide shortages for building materials, according to the release.

The City of Pensacola announced the following areas that will undergo repairs: