PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Reverend John Powell currently owns the 2.2 acre property known as “The Blocks” in the Belmont-DeVilliers neighborhood. He hopes to turn it into a hub for his nonprofit, Truth for Youth, and other organizations to help underserved members of the community.

“If there is no image there is no inspiration,” said Rev. Powell. “So, it has to be someone that looks like the people that live here doing what needs to get done. I believe in the youth of the community, and we’re standing on their shoulders whether we believe it or not.”

However, Powell’s plans could change if he doesn’t pay the more than $800,000 loan on the property within the next two weeks.

Powell bought the 43,000 square foot building in 2010, and wants to preserve the history of the 100 year old building that was once the Smith Bakery.

This week, Pensacola city officials approved 1.5 million dollars to negotiate with Powell for the building.

Mayor D.C. Reeves says he also wants to preserve the history of the building, but discussed using it for affordable housing.

“We’re going to do everything we can do come up with a collaborative plan and work with the property owner this month and see if we can help dictate the future of a very important part of our city,” said Mayor Reeves.

If Powell does not come up with the money or negotiate with the city by March 22, the building will go up for auction.

Powell is hopeful that with the help of the community, he will come up with the money.

“I know that God is going to prevail,” said Rev. Powell. “I know that I am not going to forfeit this building in two and a half weeks. Although some people are counting down, I believe that God is counting up. Somebody is going to say ‘hey it’s worth saving'”.

City Council will discuss the future of the building in Thursday night’s meeting.