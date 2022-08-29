PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Children and families that frequent Long Hollow Park in Pensacola will notice new playground equipment at the park.

The new playground equipment includes a nature discovery playhouse, whirlwind seat, merry musical display and play structure, complete with slides and climbing features. The playground was installed next to the park’s existing swing sets and jungle gym. A shade canopy will also be added to the playground equipment in the coming weeks.

“We hope you’ll have a chance to go by there,” Pensacola mayor Grover Robinson said. “We’ve done this to a lot of places and changed out a lot of equipment. We realize how important our 93 parks are. The most important park is the one that is closest to you and the one you use. So, even if it seems insignificant, your neighborhood park is important to you, and we make sure we make investments into every single one of those neighborhood parks.”

Long Hollow Park also features a walking path, benches and public art. For more information about the City of Pensacola parks and playgrounds, click here, or contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 850-436-5670.

Long Hollow Park is located at 1001 N. Guillemard Street in Pensacola.