MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The city of Milton received $10 million dollars Tuesday as part of a $196 million grant that will fix and replace gas pipelines across the country.

“For over a century citizens across America have banded together in their communities to make investments in infrastructure that improves their lives,” said Associate Administrator for Pipeline Safety Alan Mayberry. “But over the decade some of the infrastructure such as pipes that bring natural gas and heat to homes has begun to degrade and leak posing a higher risk to those communities and workers.”

The grant is part of the Biden Administration’s “Invest in America Tour,” funding 37 projects across 19 states.

In Milton, the funding will replace 7.48 miles of cast iron natural gas lines and steel gas mains with new polyethylene or PE pipes, that can handle various temperatures and high pressure.

“As you may be very familiar with here, the aftermath of a hurricane, low pressure mains that are cast iron can fill with water and affect the service and safety of the infrastructure,” said Mayberry.

The goal of the funding is to modernize pipelines to protect residents from dangerous leaks, create jobs and reduce methane emissions in particularly rural and underserved areas.

“We have a population that is particularly in need of this kind of grant money that helps us avoid increasing rates and raising taxes so that we can replacing this aging infrastructure,” aid Milton Mayor Heather Lindsay.

Milton is just one of two cities in Florida to receive this funding. Lake Apopka Natural Gas District will receive $3.1 million.

More funding for gas pipeline repairs and upgrades will be released over the next 5 years totaling nearly $1 billion.