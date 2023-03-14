PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola is looking at possibly closing a night club with a history of violence.

Ariyell Thomas had just left Club Climax in Pensacola when a shooting took his life. Thomas was killed in a nearby parking lot early Sunday morning.

“Any time we have something like that happen, you know, it affects all of us and affects our ability to feel safe as a citizen and we know that’s the number one thing,” Mayor D.C. Reeves said.

Club Climax was formerly known as Platinum Night Club on Palafox Street.

“We’ve had a lot of issues there,” Reeves said.

In 2019, Elizabeth Harris went to a concert there. More than 40 shots were fired between rival gangs in a parking lot. She was never a target but she was killed in the crossfire as she tried to run away, according to police.

In 2020, shots were fired outside the club again. Keavian Sanders was killed and another person was injured.

Mayor Reeves said Tuesday the city is discussing the club and whether or not it should be shut down permanently. He said the city will be in contact with the owner to gather data related to crimes reported at that location.

“I can’t speak to what the city will or won’t do but it’s a concern,” Reeves said. “There’s no doubt about it. It’s a concern that we know we’re having continual issues at this location and it certainly deserves inquiry. I’ll say that.”