PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — City leaders and state lawmakers will come together Wednesday morning to break ground on a memorial dedicated to the first African American four-star general in the military and Pensacola native, General Daniel “Chappie” James Jr.

The new Pensacola Bay Bridge will also be officially named the General Daniel “Chappie” James Junior Bridge.

“Chappie James” was a fighter pilot in the United States Air Force. In 1975, he became the first African American to reach the rank of four-star general in the United States Armed Forces. He was born in 1920 in Pensacola. He died in 1978 from a heart attack just a few weeks after he retired from the Air Force.

“You see all the accomplishments that Chappie James had in this community…in this country,” Mayor D.C. Reeves said. “That he was a hometown kid and went through a lot. No question about it.”

The ceremony will take place Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Visit Pensacola Information Center on the north end of the bridge.