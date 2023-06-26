PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola is working on a plan to make streets safer for those who walk and ride bikes.

The city held what’s called a “Pop Up In The Street” event Monday evening on East La Rua Street.

This is the final stage of public engagement for the Active Transportation Plan. Residents had a chance to see some of the draft components of the plan, ask questions, and give their input.

“What we’re trying to do as the city is figure out where we want to identify critical infrastructure to help improve walking and biking and other self-propelled modes of transportation,” Transportation Planner Caitlin Cerame said. “People that are in wheelchairs as well. People of all ages and ability. How can we get around our city and be safe and comfortable.”

The event also featured local organizations, giveaways and an interactive forum to learn about the proposed future transportation network and actionable steps to achieve the goals of the plan.

The final plan will be submitted to the city council in August. You can still give input on where you would like to see improvements for pedestrians and bicyclists on the Active Transportation Plan section of the city’s website.