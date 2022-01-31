PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The city has forced people out of a homeless encampment under Interstate 110 after the deadline to leave came at 5 p.m. Monday.

There are still tents set up and people’s belongings left there. The city will place it in a storage facility and they will have 45 days to pick it up.

“If it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t have anything moved right now,” Melissa Mason-Shahid said while crying Monday.

Mason-Shahid is thankful to a woman who showed up with a truck and a trailer to help her move her stuff. She’s been homeless for a little over a year.

“Hurricane Sally destroyed the RV I was living in and so I’ve been homeless since then,” Mason-Shahid said.

She says she’s not received much help. She’s disappointed in the city for not having a permanent housing solution in place by now.

“There’s been no real forward progress to eliminating any of us being out here,” she said.

While many of them go to temporary locations or figure out where to go next, neighbors in the area are relieved to see the camp come to an end.

“There’s always going to be some homeless but this is ridiculous,” Doris Hayes said.

Hayes is with the EastSide Neighborhood Improvement Association. She said neighbors have been on edge and have called the police many times.

“One lady actually left her door open by accident and so when she got up, a lady from under the bridge was in her house, came in her house, eating her food, sitting down watching TV,” Hayes said.

Mary Williams is an attorney representing the neighborhood association.

“This is illegal and it is a government problem that the government should’ve solved,” Williams said.

Williams said no one should’ve ever been allowed to live at Hollice T. Williams Park but the camp grew quickly after the start of the pandemic.

“We went from 10 people who were camping out to 200, 300 people then it was an open-air drug market,” Williams said. “An open-air camp where people came from all over and was able to settle in.”

They along with neighbors say they care for the homeless but they want to see them get more mental health assistance and a permanent home to live in.

The city will begin the cleanup process Tuesday morning then construction on a redevelopment project will begin which includes a skate park.