PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The mayor of Pensacola is calling a joint meeting with Escambia County leaders to address homelessness.

Mayor D.C. Reeves has invited leaders from the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness. The city council and the county commission will learn more about the federal response and how to solve housing problems in the community.

City Councilwoman Allison Patton said they will hear from the agency’s southeast regional advisor. She addressed county commissioners Thursday about what she hopes to learn.

“In an effort to continue our education on these issues,” Patton said. “To hopefully get additional support and understand what funding we can get from the government and also have somebody who’s an expert in this area come to our community and help us better understand what we can do to address these issues.”

The meeting is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on May 9 at Bayview Community Center.