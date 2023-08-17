PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola City Council approved a new ordinance Thursday night that allows food trucks courts to operate in some commercial zoning districts.

There are some requirements including restrooms and dining areas for customers near each truck.

The city started looking into the possibility of allowing food truck courts as demand for it increased in recent years. Mayor D.C. Reeves admits Pensacola is far behind other cities that have had food trucks for years. The City of Mobile’s first food truck court opened in 2017.