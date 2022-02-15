PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola city council will decide next week if they want to move forward with creating an electric utility.

Councilwoman Jennifer Brahier wants to fund a feasibility study and she’s asking for the council to allocate $75,000 to do it. The council is expected to vote on the item at its next meeting Thursday, Feb. 24 at 5:30 p.m. at city hall.

More than 15,000 people have signed a petition saying their Florida Power and Light bills are double and triple what they normally are. That is what sparked recent protests. Protesters with the group Pensacola For Public Power have been calling for this study to be approved.