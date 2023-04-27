PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The city council approved funding for a warning system to stop trucks from getting stuck under Pensacola’s Graffiti Bridge.

It’s been a problem for years on 17th Avenue despite the low clearance signs and flashing lights.

The city is now going to put up a structure that will stop trucks before they get to the bridge on the north and south sides of the railroad trestle.

Engineers will start designing what it will look like. The city isn’t sure when construction will start. The design and construction are expected to cost about $150,000.