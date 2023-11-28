PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola International Airport is seeing record growth, and it’s causing issues with wait times and parking, but the city is looking at short-term and long-term solutions.

There were 43,000 people who flew in and out of Pensacola over the recent Thanksgiving holiday weekend, according to Mayor D.C. Reeves. It’s a 15% increase from 2022, and it highlights a growing problem.

“We are over capacity in many cases by double,” Reeves said. “Not by 10%. Not by 50%. By 100%.”

Mayor Reeves said this upcoming spring, the city will add 400 more parking spaces at the airport.

“It’s stressful enough,” Reeves said. “We know it makes it more stressful when it’s hard to find parking.”

Ahead of the holidays, Mayor Reeves encourages anyone flying to get there early and consider getting dropped off to avoid headaches with parking.

“If you can use rideshare, take advantage of the fact that we’ve got an airport right in our town, and it’s not 30, 40 miles out that might cost $100,” he said.

A solution that will take much more time is a $70 million terminal expansion. The city is asking for the state to partially fund it during the upcoming 2024 legislative session.

“The terminal expansion really will be the ultimate pressure release valve, but that is a couple years away,” Reeves said.