PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Choral Society of Pensacola’s first concert of the 2023-24 season will be “Words,” which will premiere on Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at Sanders Beach-Corinne Jones Community Center.

Artistic Director Peter Steenblik will conduct the show with Hyunjoo Kim on the keyboard alongside 100 voice volunteers in the chorus.

The title, “Words,” comes from its opening song by The Real Group’s Anders Edenroth, who said the words are “the possession of the beggar and the king… the obsession of the genius and the fool” and the words “will hold forever humanity spellbound.”

The concert features spellbinding words by writers such as William Shakespeare, Victor Hugo, Octavio Paz, Langston Hughes, Maya Angelou and E.E. Cummings.

These words will be used in settings by today’s celebrated composers including Emma Lou Diemer, Abbie Betinis, Eric Whitacre, André Thomas, Rosephayne Powell, Rollo Dilworth and Dan Forrest.

Work from German masters of the past Ernst Toch, Ludwig Senfl and Hans Leo Hassler will also be included.

The concert’s centerpiece will feature Zachary Taylor, one of Pensacola Opera’s Jan Miller studio artists, who will perform “From Such a Dizzy Height” by Joan Szymko.

“Words” is the first concert of the season, which will be followed by “Christmas Messiah” on Dec. 1-2, Carmina Burana on March 8-9, 2024, and “Lift Every Voice” on May 18, 2024.

Tickets cost $25 per adult, $20 per senior and military members, $10 per student, $5 per child and groups of 10 or more will cost $15 per ticket.

Tickets can be purchased on the Choral Society website, Purplepass or call 850-484-1847.