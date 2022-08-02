CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence after crashing his car Sunday night with children inside.

43-year-old Ricky Brooks was booked into the Escambia County Jail early Monday morning.

First responders were called to a single vehicle collision on Becks Lake Road in Cantonment. A 13-year-old girl was ejected from the vehicle and airlifted to Ascension Sacred Heart. Another child and an 18-year-old in the car also had injuries.

The vehicle was speeding westbound on Becks Lake Road and collided with a guardrail before it overturned and landed on its roof, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say they smelled alcohol coming from Brooks and his eyes appeared watery, glassy and bloodshot. They say his speech was slow and slurred. They found an almost empty bottle of Wild Irish Rose inside the overturned car. Brooks failed a field sobriety test.

Brooks was booked into jail on a $7,500 bond and released on Tuesday.