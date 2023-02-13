Red and blue police lights near a car crash in a city at night.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After leading deputies on a chase on Sunday afternoon and wrecking his car, a Pensacola man is behind bars for several warrants, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Quentin Gholston was charged with robbery, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, firing a missile into a dwelling, vehicle or building, burglary with assault or battery, battery (domestic violence,) failure to appear and fleeing/eluding police.

Deputies said they found Gholston on Feb. 12, in the area of E. Street and Scott Street. They said when they attempted to stop Gholston’s vehicle, he fled and deputies followed in pursuit, losing sight of Gholston’s vehicle in the East Hill area.

Deputies said Gholston wrecked at 12th Ave., and Maxwell Street, striking another vehicle. Gholsten then fled his vehicle on foot, according to deputies. ECSO and PPD set up a perimeter and Gholston was located and taken into custody.

ECSO said there were no injuries to citizens or deputies during the pursuit.

Gholston was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.